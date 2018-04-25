US Stamps
Don’t be so quick to judge a cover by its appearance: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Signs of summer: bees are buzzing on two different Canadian permanent stamps issued May 1 in booklets: The stamps are stamps being issued May 1 in booklets of 10, with the two design se-tenant (side-by-side).
4. Second cover bearing $5 Alexander Hamilton multiple surfaces at stamp show: It joins four other postage due uses bearing single $5 Hamilton stamps that are known as top-of-the-stack covers.
3. Fond memories of Barbara Bush - Inside Linn's: Also included in this issue are articles looking at the stamps from Thailand and Turks and Caicos Islands.
2. Board votes to end Ameristamp Expo, adopts new plan: Following up on discussions held in February, the American Philatelic Society board acted on a proposal to end its Ameristamp Expo show series.
1. You can’t always judge a cover by its appearance: According to post office rules that prohibited any additions to postal cards, this card had to be treated as first class-mail and charged the then-current 2¢ rate.
