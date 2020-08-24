Rare Colombian classics in Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Siegel auction

Sep 14, 2020, 1 PM

Only four examples of Colombia’s 1859 se-tenant 20-centavo and 5c stamp pair are known, and Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries will offer three of them in its Sept. 29-Oct. 1 auction, including this example.

By Michael Baadke

Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, in association with Charles F. Shreve, will hold an auction of Great Britain, British Commonwealth and worldwide stamps, covers and collections from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Among the more than 830 lots in the auction are extensive offerings from the Gordon N. John collection of Colombia and Uruguay, and British Commonwealth material from the estate of Robert C. Leberman.

Much of the material from the John collection is in the form of mint multiples, including the most coveted varieties from Colombia’s 1859 first issue.

The example that opens the Wednesday session is the largest known multiple of the 1859 2½-centavo yellow green Coat of Arms stamp (Scott 1a), a block of 25 from the right side of the sheet.

It is offered with an estimate of $3,000 to $4,000.

The 20c blue stamp from the same issue has two particularly significant varieties: a tete-beche pair (Scott 6c), and the 20c se-tenant (side-by-side) with a 5c blue stamp that was mistakenly transferred onto the lithographic stone (6b).

Only four examples are known of the se-tenant variety, and this auction offers three of them. Two are pairs alone: one with the 5c stamp at left (positions 35-36), and the other with the 5c stamp at right (positions 34-35). Each pair is offered with an estimate of $15,000 to $20,000.

The third example in this auction is part of a spectacular block of nine stamps (three across by three down), with the 5c starting off the second horizontal row. The block carries an estimate of $30,000 to $40,000.

The tete-beche variety is offered as well, as part of a handsome block of eight with corner sheet margins.

Four lots offer Cuban stamps with inverted centers, including a striking example of the 1910 10c orange and blue special delivery stamp with both of the stamp’s vignettes printed upside down (Scott E4a). The estimate of $500 to $750 is about half the current Scott catalog value.

The live auction will be held without public attendance, and all live bidding will be by telephone or internet.

Full details of the worldwide auction, including online bidding options, can be found on the Siegel website.

You can also write to Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, 6 W. 48th St., Ninth Floor, New York, NY 10036.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter