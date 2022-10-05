Rare surcharged China Red Revenue stamp in Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Kelleher and Rogers auction

Nov 9, 2022, 12 PM

One of the great rarities of China, an unused surcharged 1897 small $1 on 3¢ Red Revenue stamp, will be up for bids in the Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Kelleher and Rogers auction of stamps from classic China and the People’s Republic of China.

By Charles Snee

Kelleher and Rogers Ltd., a division of Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, will offer stamps of classic China and the People’s Republic of China during a Nov. 30-Dec. 1 public auction at the Kelleher gallery in Danbury, Conn.

The two-day sale is highlighted by “a splendid array of multiples,” Kelleher and Rogers said.

“Additional noteworthy offerings from the Shanghai Local Posts, Hong Kong and elsewhere are also offered.”

A featured rarity in the 1,035-lot auction is an unused surcharged China 1897 small $1 on 3¢ Red Revenue stamp (Scott 83).

The auction firm describes the stamp as a “superlative example” possessing “bright exquisite color on wonderfully fresh white paper.”

The stamp has “much original gum” and “two perforations at top right have a barely [discernible] and inconsequential translucency,” according to Kelleher and Rogers.

There are three types of surcharges for the small $1 on 3¢ Red Revenue stamp.

The stamp in the Kelleher and Rogers sale “is type A with the ‘1 Dollar’ of the surcharge partly covering the word ‘Revenue,’ ” Kelleher and Rogers said.

“The type A and B (‘1 dollar’ completely covering the word ‘Revenue’) stamps all come from a right surcharge plate of 25. The type C (‘1 dollar’ above the word ‘Revenue’) comes from the other surcharge plate.”

Only 32 examples of China Scott 83 have been recorded, according to Kelleher and Rogers. The stamp is considered the rarest regularly issued stamp of China.

A sound unused example of the China 1897 small $1 on 3¢ Red Revenue stamp in very fine condition is valued at $900,000 in the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940. The value is italicized to indicate an item that trades infrequently in the philatelic marketplace.

Kelleher and Rogers estimates this $1 on 3¢ Red Revenue stamp at HK$4 million to HK$5 million (approximately US$509,550 to US$636,940 in early November) and lists it with an opening bid of HK$2 million (US$254,770).

Kelleher and Rogers has prepared a single catalog for the sale of stamps from classic China and the People’s Republic of China that is available for viewing and download on the firm’s website, with online bidding options available on Stamp Auction Network.

For additional information, contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.

