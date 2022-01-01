Recent U.S. and U.N. issues receive Scott catalog numbers

Feb 8, 2022, 7 PM

The United States Flags stamps issued Jan. 9 are among recent U.S. and United Nations issues that received Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the 4¢ Blueberries stamps issued Jan. 9 in Blue Hill, Maine, and various nondenominated (58¢) Flag stamps issued Jan. 9 in Findlay, Ohio. Also Scott official are new issues from the U.N. offices in New York City; Geneva, Switzerland; and Vienna, Austria. Subjects include Sports for Peace, World Heritage Sites and the 75th anniversary of UNICEF.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5652 4c Blueberries, serpentine die cut 11¼x11

5653 4c Blueberries coil stamp, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5654 (58c) Flags, serpentine die cut 11¼x11, microprinted “USPS” above lower connector on flagpole at left (Banknote printing)

5655 (58c) Flags coil stamp, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert., microprinted “USPS” above lower connector on flagpole at left, stamps not adjacent on coil roll with backing paper taller than stamp (Banknote printing)

5656 (58c) Flags coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 vert., microprinted “USPS” above lower connector on flagpole at left, stamps adjacent on coil roll with backing paper same height as stamp (Banknote printing)

5657 (58c) Flags coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9½ vert., microprinted “USPS” above lowest blue flag field, stamps adjacent on coil roll with backing paper same height as stamp (Ashton-Potter printing)

5658 (58c) Flags booklet stamp, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ , microprinted “USPS” above lower connector on flagpole at left (Banknote printing)

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

5659 (58c) Flags booklet stamp, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ , microprinted “USPS” above lowest blue flag field (Ashton-Potter printing)

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20

United Nations – New York

1270 55c Sports for Peace – Sailors in sailboat and bird

1271 55c Sports for Peace – Sailors in sailboat

1272 55c Sports for Peace – Sailors in sailboat and bird, two boats

a. Horiz. strip of 3, #1270-1272

1273 $1.20 Sports for Peace – Batter, catcher and umpire

1274 $1.20 Sports for Peace – Batter and baseball

1275 $1.20 Sports for Peace – Pitcher and baseball

a. Horiz. strip of 3, #1273-1275

1276 $1.20 Sports for Peace souvenir sheet – Olympic gold medalist and dove

1277 $1.80 Mother Teresa

1278 55c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rideau Canal, Canada

1279 $1.20 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Grand Canal, People’s Republic of China

1280 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet

a. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rideau Canal, Canada

b. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rhaetian Railway, Switzerland and Italy

c. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Forth Bridge, Scotland

d. 55c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Grand Canal, People’s Republic of China

e. 55c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India

f. 55c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Old Bridge, Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

g. Booklet pane of 4 #1280a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #1280b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #1280c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #1280d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #1280e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #1280f

1281 Expo 2020, Dubai Miniature Sheet

a. $1.30 Mobility Pavilion

b. 2fr Opportunity Pavilion

c. €1.80 Sustainability Pavilion

1282 United Nations Biodiversity Conference Miniature Sheet

a. $1.30 Flower

b. 2fr Insect

c. €1.80 Bird

1283 Celebrations Sheet + 10 labels

a. $1.30 Birthday cake + label

b. $1.30 Flower bouquet + label

c. $1.30 Three balloons + label

d. $1.30 Menorah + label

e. $1.30 Heart and arrow + label

f. $1.30 Christmas tree and ornament + label

g. $1.30 “Thank you” + label

h. $1.30 Champagne flutes + label

i. $1.30 Diamond ring + label

j. $1.30 Mosque + label

1284 58c World Toilet Day

1285 UNICEF, 75th Anniv. Sheet + 10 lables

a. $1.30 Health + label

b. $1.30 Disability + label

c. $1.30 Mental health + label

d. $1.30 Water sanitation hygiene + label

e. $1.30 Gender + label

f. $1.30 Vaccination + label

g. $1.30 Climate + label

h. $1.30 Humanitarian response + label

i. $1.30 Nutrition + label

j. $1.30 Education + label

B3 $1.30 + 50c John Lennon

B4 $2.60 + $1 John Lennon souvenir sheet

United Nations – Geneva

698 1fr Sports for Peace – Two judokas

699 1fr Sports for Peace – Judoka in blue judogi

700 1fr Sports for Peace – Judoka in white judogi

a. Horiz. strip of 3, #698-700

701 1.50fr Sports for Peace – Female diver

702 1.50fr Sports for Peace – Diver on platform

703 1.50fr Sports for Peace – Diver spinning

a. Horiz. strip of 3, #701-703

704 2fr Sports for Peace souvenir sheet – Athletes carrying Olympic torch

705 1fr Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rhaetian Railway, Switzerland and Italy

706 1.50fr Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India

707 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet

a. 30c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rideau Canal, Canada

b. 30c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rhaetian Railway, Switzerland and Italy

c. 30c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Forth Bridge, Scotland

d. 50c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Grand Canal, People’s Republic of China

e. 50c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India

f. 50c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Old Bridge, Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

g. Booklet pane of 4 #707a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #707b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #707c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #707d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #707e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #707f

708 Celebrations Sheet + 10 labels

a. 1.50fr Birthday cake + label

b. 1.50fr Flower bouquet + label

c. 1.50fr Three balloons + label

d. 1.50fr Menorah + label

e. 1.50fr Heart and arrow + label

f. 1.50fr Christmas tree and ornament + label

g. 1.50fr “Merci” + label

h. 1.50fr Champagne flutes + label

i. 1.50fr Diamond ring + label

j. 1.50fr Mosque + label

709 1fr World Toilet Day

B2 1.50fr + 50c John Lennon

B3 2.60fr + 1fr John Lennon souvenir sheet

United Nations – Vienna

674 85c Sports for Peace – Rider on orange horse

675 85c Sports for Peace – Rider on brown horse

676 85c Sports for Peace – Rider on white horse

a. Horiz. strip of 3, #674-676

677 €1 Sports for Peace – Golfer contemplating putt

678 €1 Sports for Peace – Golfer and ball on hill

679 €1 Sports for Peace – Female golfer

a. Horiz. strip of 3, #677-679

680 €1.80 Sports for Peace souvenir sheet – Doves and Olympic flame

681 €1 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Forth Bridge, Scotland

682 €1.80 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Old Bridge, Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

683 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet

a. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rideau Canal, Canada

b. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rhaetian Railway, Switzerland and Italy

c. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Forth Bridge, Scotland

d. 40c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Grand Canal, People’s Republic of China

e. 40c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India

f. 40c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Old Bridge, Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

g. Booklet pane of 4 #683a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #683b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #683c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #683d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #683e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #683f

684 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, 25th Anniv. Sheet + 10 labels

a. €1 Hydroacoustic Station HA4, Crozet Islands and penguins + label

b. €1 Hydroacoustic Station HA3, Chile, with red sphere + label

c. €1 Radionuclide Station RN68, Tristan da Cunha, in fenced enclosure + label

d. €1 Radionuclide Station RN33, Germany, with green base + label

e. €1 Large group of technicians at Infrasound Station IS33, Madagascar + label

f. €1 Two technicians near antenna at Infrasound Station IS55, Antarctica + label

g. €1 Two technicians at Auxiliary Seismic Station AS74, Oman + label

h. €1 Vehicle and technician at Auxiliary Seismic Station AS69, New Zealand + label

i. €1 Technician in protective clothing carrying equipment for field exercise, Kazakhstan + label

j. €1 Technician for field exercise in aircraft above Jordan + label

685 Celebrations Sheet + 10 labels

a. €1 Birthday cake + label

b. €1 Flower bouquet + label

c. €1 Three balloons + label

d. €1 Menorah + label

e. €1 Heart and arrow + label

f. €1 Christmas tree and ornament + label

g. €1 “Danke” + label

h. €1 Champagne flutes + label

i. €1 Diamond ring + label

j. €1 Mosque + label

686 €1 World Toilet Day

B2 €1 + 50c John Lennon

B3 €2.85 + €1 John Lennon souvenir sheet

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Feb. 21 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

