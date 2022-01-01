US Stamps
Recent U.S. and U.N. issues receive Scott catalog numbers
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the 4¢ Blueberries stamps issued Jan. 9 in Blue Hill, Maine, and various nondenominated (58¢) Flag stamps issued Jan. 9 in Findlay, Ohio. Also Scott official are new issues from the U.N. offices in New York City; Geneva, Switzerland; and Vienna, Austria. Subjects include Sports for Peace, World Heritage Sites and the 75th anniversary of UNICEF.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5652 4c Blueberries, serpentine die cut 11¼x11
5653 4c Blueberries coil stamp, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.
5654 (58c) Flags, serpentine die cut 11¼x11, microprinted “USPS” above lower connector on flagpole at left (Banknote printing)
5655 (58c) Flags coil stamp, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert., microprinted “USPS” above lower connector on flagpole at left, stamps not adjacent on coil roll with backing paper taller than stamp (Banknote printing)
5656 (58c) Flags coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 vert., microprinted “USPS” above lower connector on flagpole at left, stamps adjacent on coil roll with backing paper same height as stamp (Banknote printing)
5657 (58c) Flags coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9½ vert., microprinted “USPS” above lowest blue flag field, stamps adjacent on coil roll with backing paper same height as stamp (Ashton-Potter printing)
5658 (58c) Flags booklet stamp, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ , microprinted “USPS” above lower connector on flagpole at left (Banknote printing)
a. Convertible booklet pane of 20
5659 (58c) Flags booklet stamp, serpentine die cut 11¼x10¾ , microprinted “USPS” above lowest blue flag field (Ashton-Potter printing)
a. Convertible booklet pane of 20
United Nations – New York
1270 55c Sports for Peace – Sailors in sailboat and bird
1271 55c Sports for Peace – Sailors in sailboat
1272 55c Sports for Peace – Sailors in sailboat and bird, two boats
a. Horiz. strip of 3, #1270-1272
1273 $1.20 Sports for Peace – Batter, catcher and umpire
1274 $1.20 Sports for Peace – Batter and baseball
1275 $1.20 Sports for Peace – Pitcher and baseball
a. Horiz. strip of 3, #1273-1275
1276 $1.20 Sports for Peace souvenir sheet – Olympic gold medalist and dove
1277 $1.80 Mother Teresa
1278 55c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rideau Canal, Canada
1279 $1.20 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Grand Canal, People’s Republic of China
1280 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet
a. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rideau Canal, Canada
b. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rhaetian Railway, Switzerland and Italy
c. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Forth Bridge, Scotland
d. 55c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Grand Canal, People’s Republic of China
e. 55c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India
f. 55c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Old Bridge, Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
g. Booklet pane of 4 #1280a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #1280b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #1280c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #1280d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #1280e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #1280f
1281 Expo 2020, Dubai Miniature Sheet
a. $1.30 Mobility Pavilion
b. 2fr Opportunity Pavilion
c. €1.80 Sustainability Pavilion
1282 United Nations Biodiversity Conference Miniature Sheet
a. $1.30 Flower
b. 2fr Insect
c. €1.80 Bird
1283 Celebrations Sheet + 10 labels
a. $1.30 Birthday cake + label
b. $1.30 Flower bouquet + label
c. $1.30 Three balloons + label
d. $1.30 Menorah + label
e. $1.30 Heart and arrow + label
f. $1.30 Christmas tree and ornament + label
g. $1.30 “Thank you” + label
h. $1.30 Champagne flutes + label
i. $1.30 Diamond ring + label
j. $1.30 Mosque + label
1284 58c World Toilet Day
1285 UNICEF, 75th Anniv. Sheet + 10 lables
a. $1.30 Health + label
b. $1.30 Disability + label
c. $1.30 Mental health + label
d. $1.30 Water sanitation hygiene + label
e. $1.30 Gender + label
f. $1.30 Vaccination + label
g. $1.30 Climate + label
h. $1.30 Humanitarian response + label
i. $1.30 Nutrition + label
j. $1.30 Education + label
B3 $1.30 + 50c John Lennon
B4 $2.60 + $1 John Lennon souvenir sheet
United Nations – Geneva
698 1fr Sports for Peace – Two judokas
699 1fr Sports for Peace – Judoka in blue judogi
700 1fr Sports for Peace – Judoka in white judogi
a. Horiz. strip of 3, #698-700
701 1.50fr Sports for Peace – Female diver
702 1.50fr Sports for Peace – Diver on platform
703 1.50fr Sports for Peace – Diver spinning
a. Horiz. strip of 3, #701-703
704 2fr Sports for Peace souvenir sheet – Athletes carrying Olympic torch
705 1fr Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rhaetian Railway, Switzerland and Italy
706 1.50fr Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India
707 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet
a. 30c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rideau Canal, Canada
b. 30c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rhaetian Railway, Switzerland and Italy
c. 30c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Forth Bridge, Scotland
d. 50c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Grand Canal, People’s Republic of China
e. 50c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India
f. 50c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Old Bridge, Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
g. Booklet pane of 4 #707a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #707b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #707c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #707d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #707e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #707f
708 Celebrations Sheet + 10 labels
a. 1.50fr Birthday cake + label
b. 1.50fr Flower bouquet + label
c. 1.50fr Three balloons + label
d. 1.50fr Menorah + label
e. 1.50fr Heart and arrow + label
f. 1.50fr Christmas tree and ornament + label
g. 1.50fr “Merci” + label
h. 1.50fr Champagne flutes + label
i. 1.50fr Diamond ring + label
j. 1.50fr Mosque + label
709 1fr World Toilet Day
B2 1.50fr + 50c John Lennon
B3 2.60fr + 1fr John Lennon souvenir sheet
United Nations – Vienna
674 85c Sports for Peace – Rider on orange horse
675 85c Sports for Peace – Rider on brown horse
676 85c Sports for Peace – Rider on white horse
a. Horiz. strip of 3, #674-676
677 €1 Sports for Peace – Golfer contemplating putt
678 €1 Sports for Peace – Golfer and ball on hill
679 €1 Sports for Peace – Female golfer
a. Horiz. strip of 3, #677-679
680 €1.80 Sports for Peace souvenir sheet – Doves and Olympic flame
681 €1 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Forth Bridge, Scotland
682 €1.80 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Old Bridge, Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
683 Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet
a. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rideau Canal, Canada
b. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Rhaetian Railway, Switzerland and Italy
c. 35c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Forth Bridge, Scotland
d. 40c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Grand Canal, People’s Republic of China
e. 40c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India
f. 40c Waterway, Railway and Bridges World Heritage Sites – Old Bridge, Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
g. Booklet pane of 4 #683a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #683b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #683c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #683d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #683e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #683f
684 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, 25th Anniv. Sheet + 10 labels
a. €1 Hydroacoustic Station HA4, Crozet Islands and penguins + label
b. €1 Hydroacoustic Station HA3, Chile, with red sphere + label
c. €1 Radionuclide Station RN68, Tristan da Cunha, in fenced enclosure + label
d. €1 Radionuclide Station RN33, Germany, with green base + label
e. €1 Large group of technicians at Infrasound Station IS33, Madagascar + label
f. €1 Two technicians near antenna at Infrasound Station IS55, Antarctica + label
g. €1 Two technicians at Auxiliary Seismic Station AS74, Oman + label
h. €1 Vehicle and technician at Auxiliary Seismic Station AS69, New Zealand + label
i. €1 Technician in protective clothing carrying equipment for field exercise, Kazakhstan + label
j. €1 Technician for field exercise in aircraft above Jordan + label
685 Celebrations Sheet + 10 labels
a. €1 Birthday cake + label
b. €1 Flower bouquet + label
c. €1 Three balloons + label
d. €1 Menorah + label
e. €1 Heart and arrow + label
f. €1 Christmas tree and ornament + label
g. €1 “Danke” + label
h. €1 Champagne flutes + label
i. €1 Diamond ring + label
j. €1 Mosque + label
686 €1 World Toilet Day
B2 €1 + 50c John Lennon
B3 €2.85 + €1 John Lennon souvenir sheet
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Feb. 21 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
