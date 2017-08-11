Recent U.S. issues to be withdrawn from sale Dec. 31

Nov 18, 2021, 10 AM

The 2018 The Art of Magic souvenir sheet is among a handful of recent United States stamp issues that will be withdrawn from sale Dec. 31.

By Charles Snee

The United States Postal Service announced Nov. 18 that 14 recent stamp issues will be withdrawn from sale Dec. 31.

The stamps are the 2008 5¢ American Toleware sheet stamp (Scott 3756A, USPS item no. 100500); 2013 10¢ American Clock sheet stamp (3757b, 108000); 2017 nondenominated (34¢) Shells sheet stamps (5163-5166, 119600); 2017 nondenominated (49¢) Father Theodore Hesburgh sheet stamp (5241, 474700); 2019 nondenominated (55¢) Alabama Statehood (5360, 478400); 2018 nondenominated (50¢) The Art of Magic souvenir sheet (5306, 565200); 2018 nondenominated (50¢) Santa Claus souvenir sheet (5336, 566300); 2019 nondenominated (55¢) Wild and Scenic Rivers pane (5381, 571500); 2017 nondenominated (49¢) The Snowy Day booklet pane (5246b, 676100); 2017 nondenominated (49¢) Christmas Carols booklet pane (5250b, 677300); 2018 nondenominated (50¢) Santa Claus booklet pane (5335b, 682100); 2018 nondenominated (50¢) Madonna and Child booklet pane (5331a, 682200); 2017 nondenominated (34¢) Shells coil stamps (5167-5170, 749900); and 2017 nondenominated (49¢) Flowers from the Garden coil stamps in rolls of 3,000 and 10,000 (5233-5236; 755000 and 760100, respectively).

These items all will be withdrawn from sale effective at the close of business on Dec. 31 from all post offices and other USPS vending outlets.

