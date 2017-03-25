The demand for modern United States commemorative stamps

Apr 28, 2021, 9 PM

The 2013 United States Modern Art in America pane of 12 nondenominated stamps (Scott 4748) is a good buy in the $12-to-$15 price range.

Tip of The Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Collecting recent United States mint stamp issues is alive and well. Many stamps issued since 2010 are proving to be elusive and in demand in the secondary market. Some issues are really hard to find in any quantity.

Very few dealers are willing to take the time to understand the intricacies of modern definitive stamps. Many are also reluctant to spend the money to stock up on new commemorative issues as they come out. But there is real collector demand for many of these stamps.

A good example is the Modern Art in America pane of 12 (4748) issued March 7, 2013. The 2017 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint pane at $13.25. The pane of 12 nondenominated (46¢) stamps originally sold for its face value of $5.52. It now has a postage value of $5.88.

This pane is currently selling for $12 to $15 and is a good buy in that price range, if you need it for your collection.