Troy, Ohio, serves up tasty strawberry red postmark for its popular festival

May 2, 2021, 6 PM

A red June 3 pictorial postmark from Troy, Ohio, celebrates the 2017 Troy Strawberry Festival.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

A strawberry red pictorial postmark was put into service June 3 to mark the opening of the 2017 Troy Strawberry Festival in Troy, Ohio. The annual festival includes arts and crafts booths, plenty of food vendors, free entertainment, and more.

Along with the circular element providing the date and location, the Strawberry Festival postmark pictures two examples of the sweet fruit with the phrase “Celebrating Strawberries.”

The postmark was introduced Saturday morning at Troy’s Prouty Plaza during a dedication of the 3¢ Strawberries coil stamp issued May 5.

Requests for the Strawberry postmark must be postmarked no later than July 3.

TROY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL PICTORIAL POSTMARK, Troy Post Office, 305 S. Market St.,Troy, OH 45373.

A nondenominated (49¢) forever stamp commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of President John F. Kennedy was issued this year on President’s Day, Feb. 20. The stamp features a black-and-white photograph of the nation’s 35th president and was issued in panes of 12.

Kennedy was born May 29, 1917, and collectors now have an opportunity to obtain a postmark from the city of his birth, commemorating the president on his 100th birthday.

The postmark consists of a circular datestamp and the text “JFK*100 Centennial Celebration.”

Requests must be postmarked no later than June 28.

BROOKLINE, MA BIRTHPLACE Station, Retail Manager, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9998.

The following cancels are also available:

PIONEERTOWN Station, Postmaster, 53441 Mane St., Pioneertown, CA 92268-9998, May 26. (Pony Express rider on horse, dotted lines between destinations, “Pony Express Ride, From Yucca Valley, To Pioneertown.”)

MEMORIAL Station, Postmaster, 7500 E. 53rd Place, Room 2204, Denver, CO 80266-9999, May 26-27. (“Rocky Mountain Stamp Show Honors,” gravestone inscribed “Our Fallen Patriots.”)

WEST POINT Station, Postmaster, 634 Swift Road, West Point, NY 10996-9998, May 27. (Side view of class ring inscription.)

BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 15 S. Water St., Fort Covington, NY 12937-9998, May 29. (Text only postmark, “1817 2017 200 Years,” “It’s Our Bicentennial.”)

MR. LINCOLN’S HOMETOWN Station, Postmaster, 2105 E. Cook St., Springfield, IL 62703-9998, May 30. (Profile of Abraham Lincoln, “Illinois Veterans Memorials, Some Gave All, All Gave Some.”)

ORPHAN TRAIN Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Concordia, KS 66901-9998, June 1. (National Orphan Train Complex building.)

LOST KINGDOM Station, Postmaster, 333 W. Fourth St., Tulsa, OK 74103-9998, June 1. (Tiger Head with floral decoration, “Greetings from the Tulsa Zoo.”)

THE WALL THAT HEALS Station, Postmaster, 130 Main St., Port Byron, NY 13140-9998, June 1-4. (Graphic representing memorial wall, “Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica & Mobile Education Center,” “A Program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Founders of the Wall.”)

5th ANNIVERSARY Station USS MISSISSIPPI SSN 826, Postmaster, 100 Plaza Court, Groton, CT 06340-9998, June 2. (USS Mississippi insignia, including submarine, state outline, plus Submarine Service insignia with submarine, dolphins.)

RELAY Station, Postmaster, 210 Second Ave., Rock Falls, IL 61071-9998, June 3. (Relay for Life insignia including stars, American Cancer Society insignia, “22nd Annual Whiteside County.”)

RHUBARB FEST Station, Postmaster, 117 N. College Ave., Aledo, IL 61231-9998, June 3. (“Rhubarb Festival,” rhubarb plant.)

FISHING DERBY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Chittenden, VT 05737-9998, June 4. (Fish on plate, cat with sunglasses, “36th Annual Teenies, Seniors & Handicapped Fishing Derby.”)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions.

SMART GIRLS CONFERENCE Station, Postmaster, 1720 Market St., St. Louis, MO 63155-9998, April 29. (“Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, Finding Your Super Power,” Wonder Woman insignia, “Wonder Woman.”)

DAYTONS BLUFF Station, Postmaster, 1425 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul, MN 55106-9998, May 6. (Railway Mail Service postmark “RMS” “National Train Day, The Last Mail Train,” “St. Paul Union Depot.”)

BUTLERPEX Station, Postmaster, 345 S. Main St., Butler, PA 16001-9998, May 12-13. (Six-pointed star badge with paw print, bold “K9.”)

