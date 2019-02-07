US Stamps
Reflections on the forever stamp: Week’s Most Read
By Linn’s Staff
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Genuine rarity or dangerous forgery? Inside Linn’s: Also this week, the “champion” of Indian classic stamp issues, and French advertising covers and the stories they tell.
4. New edition of Scott errors catalog debuts: Last published in 2014, this go-to reference work on U.S. postage stamp errors has been thoroughly reviewed and updated.
3. First issue dates for U.S. 2019 stamps revealed: The United States Postal Service has announced issue dates for five of its stamps or stamp sets planned for early 2019.
2. Coral Reef stamps to debut March 29 in St. Louis, Mo.: The United States Postal Service has announced that the four nondenominated (35¢) Coral Reefs postcard-rate stamps will be issued nationwide March 29.
1. Reflections on the forever stamp: From the Liberty Bell in 2007 to Gregory Hines in 2019, there are a multitude of forever stamps to add to your collection.
