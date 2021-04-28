Regency-Superior’s St. Louis Stamp Expo auction offers U.S. and worldwide stamps and postal history, more

Apr 28, 2021, 6 PM

This example of the scarce 1851 1¢ blue Benjamin Franklin type I will be offered at auction April 1-3 by Regency-Superior in St. Louis, Mo.

By Michael Baadke

The next Regency-Superior public auction will take place April 2-3 at the St. Louis Stamp Expo 2016 in St. Louis, Mo.

The stamp show will be held April 1-3 at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road.

Regency-Superior will offer auction viewing at the show beginning Friday morning.

The first auction session on Saturday includes some 38 lots of coins and currency, followed by United States stamp singles and sets.

The Sunday session offers British and foreign singles and sets, U.S. and worldwide covers and accumulations, concluding with hundreds of U.S. and worldwide collections.

Early in the Saturday session, Regency-Superior will offer a used example of one of the most highly prized U.S. stamps, the 1851 1¢ blue Benjamin Franklin stamp type I, the position 7R1E stamp (Scott 5).

In the auction catalog listing, Regency-Superior describes the stamp as an “Outstanding example of one of the most difficult 19th century U.S. stamps, with only a handful of sound, essentially 4-margin stamps known.”

The stamp has margins “large to just grazing lower right,” and it is lightly struck by the cancel.

Of the original five 200-subject plates used to print the 1¢ blue, only the stamp printed at position 7 on the right pane of the early state of plate I (7R1E) shows the most complete original die design.

The example in this sale is accompanied by a 2014 certificate from Professional Stamp Experts, and is listed by Regency-Superior with an estimate of $55,000.

The auction offers another scarce variety of the 1¢ blue, an unused type 1a (Scott 6), one of 10 or so original gum singles known, according to Regency-Superior.

Though this example has small corner creases at top and disturbed gum, it also boasts margins clear of the design. With a 2015 PSE certificate, it is featured with a $45,000 estimate.

Collectors will also find a selection of U.S. plate blocks and full sheets on offer, with a couple of unusual modern varieties among them.

The 1975 13¢ Eagle and Shield stamp with line perforations (Scott 1596d) is offered in a full mint never-hinged pane of 100 with an estimate of $1,500.

It’s followed by a full mint never-hinged pane of 40 of the 1993 29¢ Hank Williams stamp with gauge 11.2 by 11.5 perforations (Scott 2723A), listed by Regency-Superior with a $400 estimate.

The auction also includes U.S. revenue stamps, essays and proofs, Confederate States stamps and other back-of-the-book material.

The worldwide selection begins with Great Britain and British Commonwealth classics, and includes material from around the globe.

From Korea comes a substantial number of imperforate souvenir sheets from the 1950s with a nice range of appealing topical subjects.

The auction can be viewed online with online bidding options available. For more information contact Regency-Superior, 229 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108.