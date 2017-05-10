Auctions
Regency-Superior closes its doors, market tips dominate: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. 1927 six-pointed star overprints hint at Bolivia’s political past: Bolivia and Paraguay began building forts along the Pilcomayo River, baiting one another to start conflict. These stamps tell that political story.
4. This India ‘UNEF’ military stamp is worth the hunt: Supplies of this mint Indian military stamp are sufficient to current demand, but used examples are difficult to find.
3. Here’s a hot tip: the 79¢ Scenic American Landscapes stamp featuring Zion National Park: Our stamp market tipsters revisit one of what some believe is the most beautiful set of stamps ever produced by the U.S. Postal Service.
2. Stamps from three countries display the beauty of the northern and southern lights: If you have never seen the northern or the southern lights, these beautiful stamps provide the next best way to do so.
1. A storied philatelic era comes to an end: Regency-Superior closes its doors: “It is with great sadness that I must retire from this industry that has brought me such joy over the years,” Kols said.
