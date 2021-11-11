Registration date set for APS 2022 Summer Seminar

Dec 6, 2021, 9 AM

An APS 2022 Summer Seminar two-day course will provide an introduction to Russian philately.

Registration for the American Philatelic Society’s 2022 Summer Seminar on Philately will begin on Jan. 4, 2022, at 8 a.m. The annual gathering will take place June 19-23, 2022, at the American Philatelic Center, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, Pa.

Attendees can choose between nine different two-day courses or two different four-day courses taught by experts addressing a range of general and specialized hobby subjects.

The four-day classes run Monday through Thursday.

In one four-day course, Ronald Lesher will explain the revenue stamps in the back of the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers, and in the other, Wayne Youngblood will give what is described as a deep dive into stamp technology.

Two-day classes, which take place Monday and Tuesday, are a Methodology of Researching Postage Stamps, Forensic Philately, Intro to Russian Philately, Kansas-Nebraska Overprint Stamps, and Solving Auxiliary Marking Puzzles.

Additional courses offered Wednesday and Thursday are Argentina, Harding to Hoover: Stamps in Context, Intermediate/Advanced Philatelic Exhibiting, and the Philately of the British Machin Stamp. Forensic Philately will also be offered again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, a reception and dinner will honor Dennis Gilson, the 2022 Summer Seminar distinguished philatelist.

“The Summer Seminar Distinguished Philatelist award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated dedication, leadership, and commitment to the hobby,” according to the APS.

Gilson has been a member of the APS since January 1977, and among other awards, he has won the 2016 Luff award for outstanding service to the APS.

The course catalog provides full descriptions of each elective course. Additional information on the website describes seminar costs, lodging and meal information.

The APS advises that early registration is highly recommended as class sizes are limited. For more information, visit the APS online.

