Registration open for APS 2019 Summer Seminar

One of the APS Summer Seminar two-day courses will look at French definitives issued from 1849-1900.

Registration is now open for the American Philatelic Society’s 2019 Summer Seminar on Philately. The annual gathering will take place June 24-27 at the American Philatelic Center, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, Pa.

Attendees can choose between 11 different two-day courses or two different four-day courses taught by multiple experts addressing a range of general and specialized hobby subjects.

The four-day classes run Monday through Thursday. They cover the subjects of philatelic research by Dan Piazza of the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum, and stamp technology by Wayne Youngblood.

Two-day classes, which take place Monday and Tuesday are Collecting and Exhibiting Picture Postcards; Fundamentals of the British Machin Series; Poland; Prexies Postal History: Common Stamps, Uncommon Usages; and Worldwide Fakes and Forgeries.

Additional courses offered Wednesday and Thursday are 200 Years’ German Philately: More Than Just Stamps; An Introduction to Scott-Listed Revenues; French Definitives: 1849-1900; Passion and Persistence: Facets of Highly Successful Exhibits; Postal Reform and the Birth of the Mulready and Penny Black; and U.S. Bank Note Issues: 1870-1890.

The course catalog online provides full descriptions of each elective course. Additional information on the website describes seminar costs, lodging and meal information.

The APS advises that class sizes are limited, and early registration is highly recommended. For more information, visit online.

