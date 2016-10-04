Long-awaited reorganization of volumes makes Scott Standard catalogs easier to use

Apr 29, 2021, 5 PM

The Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue will be reorganized beginning with the 2018 edition to make the individual volumes easier to reference, transport and store.

By Donna Houseman

The 2018 edition of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue marks the 150th anniversary edition of the Scott catalogs. John Walter Scott published the first edition of the Scott catalog in 1868, and his vision and love for the stamp hobby live on today.

The Scott Standard catalog lists more than 700,000 stamps from more than 600 stamp-issuing entities. The Scott editors continue to expand the catalogs each year by updating thousands of values and adding more than 12,000 new listings.

One common theme from our readers is the ever-increasing size of the catalog. Because of the sheer number of new listings each year, the Scott Standard catalogs now average more than 1,700 pages per volume.

As we work to improve the Scott catalogs with each passing year, we take to heart feedback received from stamp collectors and dealers. We are pleased to announce we’ve heard you, and have addressed the number one request to reduce the weight of the catalogs.

Beginning with the 2018 edition, we will split each volume of the Scott Standard catalogs into two volumes, A and B. This change alone represents a reduction in weight for each book by almost 50 percent, making the catalogs easier than ever to reference, transport and store.

Each two-volume catalog will be shrink-wrapped and sold as a set, and collectors will be pleased to find the organization of countries per catalog is largely unchanged. Further, we will continue to adhere to the same April through November monthly publication schedule as in the past.

As always, collectors can continue to take advantage of significant savings thanks to the Amos Advantage discount program by visiting www.amosadvantage.com. Amos Advantage members can purchase each two-volume set for just $99.99 (a $35 savings). The Amos Advantage discount program is extended to subscribers of Linn’s or its sister publications, Coin World or Craft Ideas. Members receive discounts on books and accessories produced and distributed by Linn’s parent company Amos Media.

As the longtime publisher of the Scott catalog line, Amos Media is proud to have offered the leading guide of stamps and values to generations of the most dedicated of collectors — and to generations to come.

Vol. 1 of the 2018 Scott Standard catalog will be published in April 2017, Vol. 2 in May, Vol. 3 in June, Vol. 4 in July, Vol. 5 in August and Vol. 6 in September.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers will be published in October, followed by the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 in November.

The volumes will be reorganized as follows:

Vol. 1A, United States, United Nations, and countries of the world A-Australia.

Vol. 1B, countries of the world Austria-B.

Vol. 2A, countries of the world C-Curacao.

Vol. 2B, countries of the world Cyprus through F.

Vol. 3A, countries of the word G.

Vol. 3B, countries of the world H through I.

Vol. 4A, countries of the world J through L.

Vol. 4B, countries of the world M.

Vol. 5A, countries of the world N through Philippines.

Vol. 5B, countries of the world Pitcairn Islands through Samoa.

Vol. 6A, countries of the world San Marino through Tete.

Vol. 6B, countries of the world Thailand through Z.