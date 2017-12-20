US Stamps
Reprints made of fake stamps created for use in movies in the 1940s
Apr 29, 2021, 10 PM
While the Secret Service was concerned that the phony stamps created for use as movie props might be used to defraud the Post Office Department, the only usage reported to the author is this philatelic creation.
Cinderella stamps first used in the 1946 film A Letter for Evie bear a striking resemblance to the 1913 5¢ parcel post design. This parcel post stamp was no longer in use by that time.
A complete set of the so-called “movie stamps” created for Hollywood use in the 1940s consists of six stamps, perf and imperf, in three colors: red, blue and green. The stamps were used in the 1946 film A Letter for Evie.
