USPS provides Richard Allen stamp technical details

Technical details for the Richard Allen forever stamp were not available when the new-issue story was published in the Feb. 1 issue of Linn’s Stamp News. The stamp was issued Feb. 2 in panes of 20 as the 39th stamp in the United States Postal Service’s Bl

Nondenominated (44¢) Richard Allen forever stamp

FIRST DAY— Feb. 2, 2016; city— Philadelphia, Pa, and nationwide.

DESIGN: artwork— detail from 1876 print Bishops of the A.M.E. Church; designer, art director and typographer— Greg Breeding, Charlottesville, Va.; modeler— Joseph Sheeran; series— Black Heritage.

PRINTING: process— offset with microprinting; printer and processor— Ashton Potter USA Ltd., Williamsville, N.Y.; press— Muller A76; inks— cyan, magenta, yellow, black, Pantone Matching System 556C green; paper— nonphosphored type III, block tagging; gum— self-adhesive; issue quantity— 30 million stamps; format— pane of 20, from 240-subject cylinders; size— 0.84 inches by 1.42 inches (image); 0.98 inches by 1.56 inches (overall); 6 inches by 8.5 inches (full pane); 12 inches by 25.75 (press sheet); plate numbers— “P” followed by five single digits; marginal markings— header “Black Heritage,” “Celebrating Richard Allen,” “39th in a series” (stamp side and back side); plate numbers in lower two corners (stamp side); “©2015 USPS,” USPS logo, promotional text, bar code, plate position diagram, verso text (back side); USPS item No.— 473540.

First-day cancel ordering information

Standard ordering instructions apply. Collectors requesting first-day cancels are encouraged to purchase their own stamps and affix them to envelopes. The first-day cover envelopes should be addressed for return (a removable label may be used), and mailed in a larger envelope addressed to Richard Allen Stamp, USPS Retail Manager, 3190 S. 70th St., Philadelphia, PA 19153-9751. Requests for first-day cancels must be postmarked by April 2.

The Postal Service’s uncacheted first-day cover for the Richard Allen stamp is item 473516 at 93¢. USPS order numbers for stamps and FDCs also appear in Linn’s 2016 U.S. Stamp Program.

