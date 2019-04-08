US Stamps
Rochester area show May 17-18
By Linn’s Staff
Ropex, the national stamp show sponsored by the Rochester Philatelic Association, will take place May 17-18 at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, 250 N. Bloomfield Road, Canandaigua, N.Y., a 30-minute drive southeast from Rochester.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free stamps and special activities for children will be offered on Saturday.
Admission is $2 daily, with youth under 18 admitted free.
Ropex will feature a 15-dealer bourse (sales area). The United States Postal Service will be on hand to sell recent stamps and philatelic products.
The show is a World Series of Philately show. The grand-award winner in the exhibition will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions competition at the American Philatelic Society’s Stamp-show Aug. 1-4 in Omaha, Neb.
Learn more about Ropex online at www.rpastamps.org.
