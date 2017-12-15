Rock star scientist on Balkan stamps: Inside Linn's

Apr 27, 2021, 3 PM

In 2006, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Serbian Administration) issued this 1.50-mark souvenir sheet in honor of the 150th birth anniversary of Tesla.

By Jay Bigalke

The Jan. 22 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Jan. 8. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Jan. 6. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.

Balkan nations commemorate scientist and cult figure Nikola Tesla

Stamps of Eastern Europe columnist Rick Miller looks at stamps that honor physicist and inventor Nikola Tesla.

Essential resources for collecting essays and proofs

Ever wonder what are some go-to resources for essays and proofs? If so, Essays and Proofs columnist James E. Lee provides you with a guide to the resource material available.

Monacophil 2017 Americas celebration, movie premiere, and much more

Linn’s editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke, in his Philatelic Foreword column, showcases many of the highlights that took place during the Monacophil 2017 stamp show held in Monaco last month.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter