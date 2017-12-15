World Stamps
Rock star scientist on Balkan stamps: Inside Linn's
By Jay Bigalke
The Jan. 22 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Jan. 8. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Jan. 6. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.
Balkan nations commemorate scientist and cult figure Nikola Tesla
Stamps of Eastern Europe columnist Rick Miller looks at stamps that honor physicist and inventor Nikola Tesla.
Essential resources for collecting essays and proofs
Ever wonder what are some go-to resources for essays and proofs? If so, Essays and Proofs columnist James E. Lee provides you with a guide to the resource material available.
Monacophil 2017 Americas celebration, movie premiere, and much more
Linn’s editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke, in his Philatelic Foreword column, showcases many of the highlights that took place during the Monacophil 2017 stamp show held in Monaco last month.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction