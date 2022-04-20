Rocky Mountain Stamp Show set for Memorial Day weekend in Aurora, Colo.

May 5, 2022, 3 PM

The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show, sponsored by the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Philatelic Exhibitions Inc., is celebrating its 71st anniversary this year.

The show will take place May 27-29 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Exhibition Halls A and B, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, Colo. This new venue for the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show is 25 percent larger than the previous venue.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will feature at least 35 dealers and more than 375 frames of exhibits.

The George Brett Cup, which honors an exhibit of 20th-century material, will be awarded by the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors. This is the fifth year the Rocky Mountain show has been selected to host the competition. To qualify, an exhibit must have earned a grand or reserve grand award at a stamp show during the previous three years.

The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show is a World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show to take place Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20.

Societies in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show will include the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, American Topical Association, Women Exhibitors, Polonus Polish Philatelic Society, Rossica Society of Russian Philately, Postmark Collectors Club and Colorado Postal History Society.

WE Fest VII, the semiannual series of exhibiting workshops sponsored by Women Exhibitors, will start Wednesday, May 25, and will be held in conjunction with the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show.

More information on WE Fest VII can be found online or by contacting Women Exhibitors by email at womenexhibitors@gmail.com.

On Thursday, May 26, the day before the show’s official start, Women Exhibitors will host free public seminars from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the host hotel, the Doubletree by Hilton Denver-Aurora, 13696 E. Iliff Place, Aurora, Colo.

The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors will host exhibiting seminars Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by the exhibit critique at 4 p.m. That evening, the awards dinner will be held following a cocktail hour.

Also on Saturday, Andy Murin will give a presentation titled “Post Offices of the Platte River Route Early Colorado” at 1 p.m.

Starting at 1:30 on all three days of the show, Ed Bergen will sign his books based on his Disney exhibits.

On each day, there will be a “What’s in Your Attic?” table, where collectors will provide free, no-obligation evaluations of stamp collections. This is an opportunity for those who have inherited collections and others to learn about their holdings and philatelic terminology.

The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show offers Stamp Camp for young people ages 8 to 14. Through a variety of hands-on activities, including identifying stamps and creating exhibits, Stamp Camp introduces participants to stamp collecting. The show also will offer scouting merit badge activities.

The 28th Rocky Mountain Philatelic Library auction will run throughout the weekend, concluding on Sunday. More information on the auction can be found on the website www.rmplauctions.org.

The Rocky Mountain Stamp Show will be a joint event with the Denver Postcard and Paper Show, which will be held Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the Rocky Mountain Stamp Show, visit the website.

