Ropex show May 15-16 in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Themes for the Rochester Philatelic Association's Ropex 2020 show include the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower in America, and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Rochester Philatelic Association will present Ropex, a national World Series of Philately exhibition, May 15-16 at the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, 250 N. Bloomfield Road, in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Canandaigua is located in the resort Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The civic center is about a 30-minute drive southeast from Rochester.

Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2 for adults, free for youths 18 and under. Parking is free.

Themes for the 2020 show include the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower in America, and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

The ROPEX youth booth will be open Saturday with fun activities, electronic games and lots of free stamps and covers for children to enjoy.

The multiframe exhibit winning the grand award will represent Ropex in the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show, Aug. 20-23 in Hartford, Conn.

Exhibitor and dealer applications for Ropex 2020 are now available. Dealer inquiries should be sent to bourse chair Dave Robinson at davesracingpool@gmail.com or phone 585-752-6178. Exhibitors may contact exhibit chair Tom Fortunato at stamptmf@frontiernet.net.

For more information visit the Ropex website.

