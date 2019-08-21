Royal anniversary celebrated in U.S. with party, postmark

The Royal Philatelic Society London’s anniversary logo is shown in an October Washington, D.C., postmark.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

A pictorial postmark is available commemorating the North American celebration of the Royal Philatelic Society London’s 150th anniversary. The official event was held Oct. 17-19 at the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C.

The RPSL, the oldest philatelic society in the world, was established in 1869 as the Philatelic Society, London.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

POSTAL MUSEUM Station, Postmaster, 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20002-9998, Oct. 17-19.

