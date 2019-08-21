Postal Updates
Royal anniversary celebrated in U.S. with party, postmark
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
A pictorial postmark is available commemorating the North American celebration of the Royal Philatelic Society London’s 150th anniversary. The official event was held Oct. 17-19 at the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C.
The RPSL, the oldest philatelic society in the world, was established in 1869 as the Philatelic Society, London.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
POSTAL MUSEUM Station, Postmaster, 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20002-9998, Oct. 17-19.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?