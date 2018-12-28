Royal Mail’s planned D-Day design withdrawn: Week’s Most Read

Jan 4, 2019, 10 AM

A planned stamp design revealed by Royal Mail Dec. 27 was quickly withdrawn when it was discovered that the military scene on the stamp commemorating D-Day was from an unrelated United States military landing. The stamps have not been printed, according t

By Jay Bigalke

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Royal Mail previews its 2019 stamp program: Great Britain’s Royal Mail will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the birth bicentenaries of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on stamps to be issued in 2019.

4. Stamp collecting group membership benefits: Sometimes the smallest of benefits to being a member of a club or a society mean quite a bit.

3. Gregory Hines stamp ceremony planned for New York City: First-day ceremony details for the Gregory Hines forever stamp have been revealed by the United States Postal Service.

2. Cover to Iraq sent by actor Yul Brynner: Inside Linn's: Additional articles in this issue look at an airplane crash cover and a mixture of worldwide stamps.

1. Royal Mail’s planned D-Day design withdrawn: On Dec. 27, Royal Mail announced plans for a set of 11 British stamps honoring the 75th anniversary D-Day in 2019. Within hours it was determined that the photograph on one stamp in the set is unrelated.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter