World Stamps
Royal Mail’s planned D-Day design withdrawn: Week’s Most Read
By Jay Bigalke
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Royal Mail previews its 2019 stamp program: Great Britain’s Royal Mail will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the birth bicentenaries of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on stamps to be issued in 2019.
4. Stamp collecting group membership benefits: Sometimes the smallest of benefits to being a member of a club or a society mean quite a bit.
3. Gregory Hines stamp ceremony planned for New York City: First-day ceremony details for the Gregory Hines forever stamp have been revealed by the United States Postal Service.
2. Cover to Iraq sent by actor Yul Brynner: Inside Linn's: Additional articles in this issue look at an airplane crash cover and a mixture of worldwide stamps.
1. Royal Mail’s planned D-Day design withdrawn: On Dec. 27, Royal Mail announced plans for a set of 11 British stamps honoring the 75th anniversary D-Day in 2019. Within hours it was determined that the photograph on one stamp in the set is unrelated.
