Royal Mail to offer second daily delivery of parcels

Jun 6, 2019, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Great Britain's Royal Mail plans to introduce a second daily delivery of parcels as part of its five-year strategic plan that was announced May 22.

In the announcement, Royal Mail said: “This second delivery will consist of Next Day parcels, typically purchased online from retailers the evening before, and larger items more appropriate for van delivery. In many cases, the delivery will be less than 24 hours after the order is made.”

It is expected to be fully operational by 2023. Also, as part of this plan, Royal Mail will collect returns from its customers at their homes.

Rico Back, the Royal Mail Group chief executive officer, said: “Our ambition is to build a parcels-led, more balanced and more diversified international business, delivering adjusted Group operating profit margin of over four per cent in 2021-22, increasing to over five per cent in 2023-24.”

The five-year strategic plan also calls for Royal Mail to invest approximately £1.8 billion (US$2.3 billion) in the United Kingdom's postal service.

According to Royal Mail, this investment program “will focus on customer service improvements, digital initiatives, network enhancements and new ways of working to deliver more productivity and efficiency.”

Royal Mail added that this investment will help to fund universal postal service in the United Kingdom.

