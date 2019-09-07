World Stamps
Royal Mail to raise two British stamp prices March 23
By Linn’s Staff
Great Britain’s Royal Mail will raise the prices for its domestic first- and second-class postage stamps March 23.
According to the Feb. 21 announcement from Royal Mail, the price of a first-class stamp will increase by 6 pence to 76p, and the price of a second-class stamp will increase by 4p to 65p.
Stephen Agar, managing director of letters at Royal Mail said: “We are operating in a tough market at present, under the threat of making a loss by 2021. These price increases will help us maintain the quality of service that is expected by our customers, while supporting the Universal Service.”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction