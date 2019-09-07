Royal Mail to raise two British stamp prices March 23

Feb 21, 2020, 12 PM

When Great Britain raises selected stamp prices March 23, this 2011 76-penny Queen Elizabeth II stamp will satisfy the 76p rate for a domestic first-class letter.

By Linn’s Staff

Great Britain’s Royal Mail will raise the prices for its domestic first- and second-class postage stamps March 23.

According to the Feb. 21 announcement from Royal Mail, the price of a first-class stamp will increase by 6 pence to 76p, and the price of a second-class stamp will increase by 4p to 65p.

Stephen Agar, managing director of letters at Royal Mail said: “We are operating in a tough market at present, under the threat of making a loss by 2021. These price increases will help us maintain the quality of service that is expected by our customers, while supporting the Universal Service.”

