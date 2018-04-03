Royal presents medals in June

May 3, 2021, 9 PM

Recipients of awards made by the Royal Philatelic Society London in 2018. Back row (left to right): Jean Voruz, Robert B. Galland, John Jackson and Chris King. Front row: Colin Hoffman, Alan Huggins, Birthe King, and Hugh V. Feldman.

By Linn's Staff

The Royal Philatelic Society London recognizes outstanding achievements by awarding a number of medals each year. This year the awards were presented in conjunction with the society’s annual general meeting on June 28.

The award for the most valuable and original contribution to the study and knowledge of philately published in book form, the Crawford Medal, went to Hugh V. Feldman for United States Railroad Routes and Contracts 1832-1875, published by the Collectors Club of Chicago in 2017.

The Tapling Medal for the best paper published in the society’s journal, The London Philatelist, went to Robert B. Galland for “The Lovegrove Collection of Free Franks,” published in March 2017.

The Tilleard Medal for the best afternoon display given to the society was presented to Alan Huggins for “Embossed Stamps of Great Britain.”

Jean Voruz received the Lee Medal for the best evening presentation, “Geneva from the Cantonal to the Federal Post.”

On being made an honorary fellow of the society, Chris King received the Bacon Medal.

The Royal Philatelic Society London Medal was presented to four members who have provided exceptional service to the society: Markand Dave, Colin Hoffman, John Jackson and Birthe King.