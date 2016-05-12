World Stamps
The Royal Philatelic Society London needs a new home
The Royal Philatelic Society London is seeking a new headquarters in London, according to a press release dated Nov. 14.
The society said that it “has been based at 41 Devonshire Place in London since 1925: this is a wonderful ‘heritage’ building that dates from the 1790s. However, as the Society grows, so the need has arisen to find more suitable premises.”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The Royal reported that membership, attendance at meetings and its collections have all expanded, outgrowing the current location.
The society’s council researched ways of renovating its headquarters, but found no affordable scheme that met its present and future needs.
Frank Walton, the president of the Royal, said: ‘Although every member has very fond memories and attachments to our Marylebone home, the level of support for the decision to seek a new home has been overwhelming.’”
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction