RPSL announces 2021 medal winners

Mar 29, 2021, 4 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Royal Philatelic Society London announced the recipients of its medals for 2021 on March 29.

Each medal is awarded for an outstanding presentation given to the society or an article published in the society’s world-renowned magazine, the London Philatelist, during 2019 and 2020.

Keith R. Klugman received the Tapling medal for the best article published in the London Philatelist for “Natal: Use of 1857 Embossed Stamps.”

The Tilleard medal, the award for the best afternoon display, went to Colin Hoffman for “Rhodesia 1890-1924.”

The Lee medal for the best presentation was awarded to Mark Schwartz for “Boston Postal History of the War of Independence.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the RPSL has been unable to hold its normal meetings. However it provided its members with a full program of presentations online. These have been so popular that they will continue when in-person meetings resume.

Also, as a result, a new award has been created for the best digital presentation. The first winner is Cheryl Ganz for “Zeppelin LZ-129 Hindenburg’s Onboard Post Office.”

Those who have provided exceptional services to the society are recognized each year by the London medal.

The 2021 recipients are Gwynn Harries for his work in the society’s library; Michael Pitt-Payne, the main RPSL photographer for more than 15 years; and Nigel Gooch for facilitating major donations to the Tomorrow’s Royal appeal, created to ensure the RPSL’s position as one of the world’s leading philatelic societies.

