RPSL announces short list of eight books for Crawford medal

Apr 27, 2022, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Royal Philatelic Society London announced the short list of eight books for the 2022 Crawford medal.

The eight books are Slovensko 1938-1945 by Miroslav Bachraty, Analysis of Worldwide Postal Wrappers by John K. Courtis, Postal Stationery of Denmark by Lars Engelbrecht, The 19th Century Issues of El Salvador 1867-1900 by Guillermo F. Gallegos and Joseph D. Hahn, Ceylon: The Pence Issues by Kurt Kimmel and Patrick Pearson, La Storia Postale della Toscana 1851-1862 by Mario Mentaschi and Vittorio Morani, Os Correios Portugueses 1853-1900 by Pedro Vaz Pereira, and The Inks of De La Rue & Co by Peter Young.

The 2022 Crawford medal winner will be announced June 29, at the end of the newly inaugurated Crawford Festival, set to take place June 28-29 at the society’s headquarters in London.

The Crawford medal is awarded for the most valuable and original contribution to the study and knowledge of philately published in book form. The competition is open to entries from around the world.

Chris King, chairman of the collections committee and past president of the Royal Philatelic Society London, said that compiling a short list of finalists is a change to the way the society awards the Crawford medal.

For the 2022 Crawford medal, the society received more than 30 nominations of books published in 2020 and 2021.

The medal is named after James Lindsay, the 26th Earl of Crawford, who bequeathed his substantial philatelic library to the British Museum after his death in 1913. Today his philatelic library is held at the British Library in London.

The society has awarded the Crawford medal 88 times since the competition began in 1920.

More information on the Crawford festival will be available at a later date.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter