Rumsey sales set for Dec. 10-12

Dec 4, 2018, 9 AM

A mint horizontal pair of the United States 1851 12¢ gray black George Washington stamp graded Superb 100J will be offered during the Dec. 10 Schuyler Rumsey Gems of Philately auction in San Francisco.

By Michael Baadke

Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions has scheduled its 2018 Gems of Philately auction for Dec. 10, to be followed by a separate sale of foreign stamps and covers taking place Dec. 11-12.

A featured lot in the gems sale is a mint horizontal pair of the 1851 12¢ gray black George Washington stamp on part India paper (Scott 17). The pair is described as “never hinged, huge margins showing seven adjoining stamps on three sides and sheet margin at left, deeply etched impressions on brilliant paper, exceptionally fresh and Superb pair.”

The stamp pair is offered with an opening bid of $47,500.

The 430 lots in the first sale feature mostly U.S. stamps and postal history, including Western covers, fancy cancels and selections of Hawaii and Confederate States.

The foreign sale on Tuesday and Wednesday circles the globe with larger offerings from Nova Scotia, New Zealand, France and Mexico.

The auctions are presented online, with online bidding options available.

Information is also available from Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions, 47 Kearny St., San Francisco, CA 94108.

