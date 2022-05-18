San Diego Stamp Show to be held virtually

Jun 20, 2022, 4 PM

The San Diego Stamp Show, an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, will host philatelic exhibits in a completely virtual format.

The exhibit judging, awards and feedback will take place online July 8-10.

The virtual exhibits can be viewed both before and after those dates by visiting the show’s website at www.

sandiegostampshow.org.

Show co-chair Mark Banchik said that this new virtual format serves as a living laboratory after the in-person show last October.

He added that the virtual show is oversubscribed with exhibits, with about one-third of the submissions coming from international exhibitors.

Because the San Diego Stamp Show is an APS World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show to take place Aug. 10-13, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The San Diego Stamp Show single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20, 2022.

A jury of five accredited judges will evaluate the exhibits. Serving on the jury are Darrell Ertzberger as chair, and David Ball, Kathryn Johnson, Peter McCann and Ken Nilsestuen.

The San Diego Stamp Show will not host a virtual bourse (sales area) or any society meetings.

Banchik said another in-person show is planned for February 2023.

More information about the San Diego Stamp Show is available online at www.sandiegostampshow.org.

