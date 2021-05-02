Stamp to feature San Francisco maritime park

May 2, 2021, 2 AM

Two ships from the park fleet are featured on a forever stamp to honor San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park in California. The stamp is part of a set to be issued June 2.

By Michael Baadke

San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park in California will be featured on a forever stamp in the United States Postal Service’s planned National Parks set.

The stamp set, commemorating the centenary of the National Park Service, is scheduled to go on sale June 2 during World Stamp Show-NY 2016 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The 16 subjects in the set have been revealed one-by-one beginning April 4. The new design is the 14th subject to be unveiled.

The stamp design uses a section of a photograph by Tim Campbell of San Francisco that pictures the 1886 301-foot square-rigger Balcutha in the foreground and the 1907 151-foot steam tugboat Hercules nearby in the background.

The two craft are part of the fleet of eight historic vessels moored at Hyde Street Pier. The park, located near San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf waterfront neighborhood, also includes Aquatic Park cove and beach, a maritime museum in the Aquatic Park Bathhouse building, a maritime research center, and a visitor center.

The 13 parks previously previewed by the Postal Service are Acadia National Park, Arches National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore, Bandelier National Monument, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Everglades National Park, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Grand Canyon National Park, Gulf Islands National Seashore, Haleakala National Park, Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, and Mount Rainier National Park.