Santa's help-wanted ad cover

Santa needs help! The reverse of a November 1952 business mailing cover from a Hartford, Conn., department store has an advertisement looking to recruit Santa’s helpers for the upcoming Christmas season.

By John M. Hotchner

Given Santa Claus’ worldwide responsibilities within a very limited time span, it should not come as a surprise that he needs help each year. The ad shown here is on the back of a metered business envelope canceled Nov. 6, 1952, in Hartford, Conn.

The sender was G. Fox & Co. Inc., a department store that originated in Hartford. In 1992, it was sold to the May Company, which converted it to a Filene’s. The store was sold again in 2005, eventually becoming a Macy’s.

The ad shows Santa carrying a “Help Wanted!” sign and includes this invitation: “Are You Interested? Many persons — perhaps you may be one — can earn extra money as Santa’s Helpers in Christmas-time jobs at G. Fox & Co. And make their gift-giving easier. No Experience Needed! Come in for a Friendly Interview NOW! Personnel Office, Mezzanine, G. Fox & Co.”

I wonder what the job paid? And if any applicants were ever turned down?

