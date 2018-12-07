Santa Claus spoof souvenir sheet: Week's Most Read

Dec 28, 2018, 10 AM

By Jay Bigalke

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. 1947 Christmas greetings from soldier in Berlin: Highlighted is a Christmas card with images of United States and Danzig stamps sent by a soldier assigned to Tempelhof Air Base in Berlin.

4. Thinking outside the stamp exhibition frame: While some might think a Hot Wheels stamp issue isn’t a serious subject, Linn's editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke treated it as such, but also pushed the boundaries of what is normally done with a stamp exhibit at a show.

3. United States 2019 stamp program includes stamps for Woodstock and USS Missouri: USPS will mark the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival and the 75th of the commissioning of the USS Missouri on stamps to be issued in 2019.

2. Rare A grill sells for $401,200 at Siegel sale of Drews collection: The Dec. 12 Robert A. Siegel auction of the Richard Drews collection of United States 1861-68 issues offered many important stamps, essays and proofs of that turbulent era, including one of the top U.S. stamp rarities.

1. Creator of 1963 Santa Claus spoof souvenir sheet unknown: A 1963 souvenir sheet, probably issued by a stamp club, attempts to link Santa Claus with the first postage stamps of the United States.

