Sarasota 2021 exhibition plans articles-only literature exhibit

Aug 9, 2020, 10 AM

The annual stamp show and exhibition is scheduled for Jan. 22-24, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla.

By Linn’s Staff

The Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition is inviting submissions to its third annual articles-only literature exhibit.

The annual stamp show and exhibition is scheduled for Jan. 22-24, 2021, at Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota, Fla. Admission and parking will be free.

If the COVID-19 pandemic should force the cancellation of the show, the literature event will still take place, according to Bill DiPaolo, the literature exhibit chairman.

The literature exhibit is open only to articles of fewer than 8,000 words. The articles-only format is intended to recognize the hundreds of authors of philatelic journal articles who each year contribute to the hobby with new information for collectors, exhibitors and researchers.

Authors wishing to participate in the exhibit are advised to send entries in quickly since space is limited. All submissions will be electronic and when accepted will be posted on the show’s website, making them immediately available to all.

The 2021 jury will include John Hotchner as chief judge, with Daniel Warren, Ken Trettin and Edward Kroft.

The exhibit has been likened to one-frame philatelic exhibits.

According to Liz Hisey, chair of the Sarasota show: “Though short, they can still tell an important philatelic story. Larger philatelic works often begin with these shorter articles. The objective here is to recognize the contributions made by these articles that can be overshadowed by their bigger brothers found in traditional literature exhibits.”

The literature exhibit is cosponsored by Writers Unit 30, the society of philatelic authors and editors.

“Involvement in this effort furthers the mission of Writers Unit 30 by encouraging more collectors to share their knowledge through the many journals our hobby is fortunate to have and then recognizing those works,” said David Crotty, Writers Unit 30 vice president and editor of the unit’s journal, the Philatelic Communicator.

Journal editors and authors are encouraged to submit entries for the literature exhibition no later than Dec. 1.

A complete prospectus and entry form are available on the Sarasota Stamp Club’s website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter