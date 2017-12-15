Sarasota 2022 stamp show plans articles-only literature exhibit

Aug 29, 2021, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition is inviting submissions to its fourth annual articles-only literature exhibit.

The annual stamp show and exhibition is scheduled for Jan. 21-23, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota, Fla. Admission and parking will be free.

The literature exhibit is open only to articles of fewer than 8,000 words. The articles-only format is intended to recognize the hundreds of authors of philatelic journal articles who each year contribute to the hobby with new information for collectors, exhibitors and researchers.

Authors wishing to participate are advised to send entries in quickly since space is limited. All submissions will be electronic and when accepted will be posted on the show’s website, making them immediately available to all.

The 2022 jury will include Peter McCann as chief judge, Patricia Stilwell Walker and Akthem Al-Manaseer.

The literature exhibit is cosponsored by Writers Unit 30, the society of philatelic authors and editors.

Journal editors and authors are encouraged to submit entries for the literature exhibition no later than Dec. 1.

A complete prospectus and entry form are available on the Sarasota Philatelic Club website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter