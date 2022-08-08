Sarasota 2023 stamp show plans articles-only literature exhibit

Aug 12, 2022, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition is inviting submissions to its fifth annual articles-only literature exhibit.

The literature exhibit is part of the Sarasota Philatelic Club’s annual stamp show and exhibition scheduled for Jan. 20-22, 2023, at the Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota, Fla. Admission and parking will be free.

The literature exhibit is open only to articles of fewer than 8,000 words. The articles-only format is intended to recognize the hundreds of authors of philatelic journal articles who each year contribute to the hobby with new information for collectors, exhibitors and researchers.

The exhibit has been likened to one-frame philatelic exhibits.

Authors wishing to participate are advised to send entries in quickly because space is limited. All submissions will be electronic and when accepted will be posted on the show’s website, making them immediately available to all.

Because of the popularity of articles-only literature exhibits, the Committee on Accreditation of National Exhibitions and Judges, an American Philatelic Society committee responsible for all matters pertaining to philatelic and literature judging, has confirmed the role of these exhibits in the literature area, according to Bill DiPaolo, the literature exhibit chairman.

DiPaolo encourages entrants to consult the APS Manual of Literature Judging and Exhibiting posted on the APS website, which has been revised with more complete information about the articles-only exhibits that can be held at World Series of Philately shows.

The Sarasota National Stamp Exhibition articles-only literature exhibit is co-sponsored by Writers Unit 30, the society of philatelic authors and editors.

Journal editors and authors are encouraged to submit entries for the literature exhibition no later than Dec. 1.

A prospectus and entry form are available on the Sarasota Philatelic Club’s website.

