Postal Updates
School bus drivers praised on South Carolina postmark
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
Various essential workers have been featured on postmarks over the years, but I don’t recall one specifically for school bus drivers until now.
The Columbia (South Carolina) Philatelic Society sponsored the cancellation shown here with the message “S.C. Bus Drivers: Driving Safely Every Day! Thank You!”
The Feb. 18 cancel date coincided with the Columbia 2023 Winter Stamp and Postcard Show held Feb. 18-19 at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: SPRING VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL Station, Postmaster, 1601 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201-9998, Feb. 18.
