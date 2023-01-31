Postal Updates

School bus drivers praised on South Carolina postmark

Feb 23, 2023, 8 AM
Spring Valley High School, which serves more than 2,000 students, salutes its bus drivers with a postmark.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Various essential workers have been featured on postmarks over the years, but I don’t recall one specifically for school bus drivers until now.

The Columbia (South Carolina) Philatelic Society sponsored the cancellation shown here with the message “S.C. Bus Drivers: Driving Safely Every Day! Thank You!”

The Feb. 18 cancel date coincided with the Columbia 2023 Winter Stamp and Postcard Show held Feb. 18-19 at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: SPRING VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL Station, Postmaster, 1601 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201-9998, Feb. 18.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Postal Updates

Jan 31, 2023, 10 AM

Send a ‘sweet, simple message’ with a postmark from Bliss, N.Y.

Postal Updates

Jan 24, 2023, 12 PM

Send affection with a conversation hearts postmark

Postal Updates

Nov 14, 2022, 1 PM

Send gratitude with Plymouth, Mass., postmark

Headlines