School bus drivers praised on South Carolina postmark

Spring Valley High School, which serves more than 2,000 students, salutes its bus drivers with a postmark.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

Various essential workers have been featured on postmarks over the years, but I don’t recall one specifically for school bus drivers until now.

The Columbia (South Carolina) Philatelic Society sponsored the cancellation shown here with the message “S.C. Bus Drivers: Driving Safely Every Day! Thank You!”

The Feb. 18 cancel date coincided with the Columbia 2023 Winter Stamp and Postcard Show held Feb. 18-19 at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: SPRING VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL Station, Postmaster, 1601 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201-9998, Feb. 18.

