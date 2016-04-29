Auctions
Schuyler Rumsey offers two auctions at Sescal show in Los Angeles
By Michael Baadke
The annual Sescal stamp show and exhibition is taking place Sept. 23-25 at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport Hotel, 5711 W. Century Blvd., in Los Angeles, Calif.
Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions will participate each day of the show with public auction sessions at the Los Angeles hotel highlighting two distinct sales.
The auction of the Skywalk collection of Nova Scotia stamps and postal history will begin at 10 a.m. Friday with 427 individual lots and collections.
Featured on the auction catalog cover is a mourning cover mailed in 1853 from Sydney, Cape Breton, to Madras, India, and franked with a pair of the 1-shilling dull violet stamp (Scott 7) and a single 6-penny yellow-green (4). The cover was illustrated in the 1971 Anphilex catalog, and is ex-Lichtenstein, Cornwallis, Halifax, Mayer, and Gross. With a 1982 Royal Philatelic Society London certificate, it is estimated at $75,000 to $100,000.
The general sale features worldwide and United States stamps, postal history, and collections, including the Nicholas M. Kirke collection of off-cover New York foreign mail cancellations.
Both of the auction catalogs can be viewed on the Rumsey website, where online bidding options are also available.
For additional information, contact Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions, 47 Kearny St., Suite 500, San Francisco, CA 94108.
