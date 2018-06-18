US Stamps
Scooby-Doo Doo Good: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Flag Act of 1818 stamp generates interest: Appleton, Wis., was honored to host the US Postal Service's first day of issue ceremony for the new flag stamp.
4. Documenting delivery delays: Inside Linn’s: Also included in this issue: where to learn more about perfin stamps online, and stamps for the multitude of places named "Guinea" or "Guiana."
3. Cast of treasured BBC sitcom featured on new Royal Mail stamps: The eight Dad’s Army stamps feature photos of the show’s main characters along with their most famous catchphrases.
2. America’s "shining seas" and more shown on O Beautiful stamps: New USPS stamps feature photographs that illustrate the five phrases from America the Beautiful's first verse.
1. Scooby-Doo on U.S. forever stamp July 14: The new United States Scooby-Doo forever stamp will be issued July 14 to promote a social responsibility initiative titled Scooby-Doo Doo Good.
