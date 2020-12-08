US Stamps

Scott assigns number to 2020 Christmas Stocking CVP stamp

Jan 4, 2021, 3 PM
The Scott catalog editors assigned No. CVP110 to the U.S. computer-vended postage stamp picturing a Christmas Stocking that was issued Nov. 16, 2020.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.

Included in this month’s listings is just one U.S. issue: the nondenominated (55¢) Christmas Stocking computer-vended postage stamp issued Nov. 16, 2020.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number               Description

United States

CVP110                      (55c) Computer-vended stamp with Christmas Stocking

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Jan. 18 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Stamps

Dec 8, 2020, 9 AM

Take the 2021 Scott U.S. Pocket catalog to your next stamp show

World Stamps

Nov 2, 2020, 9 AM

What’s new for the 2021 Scott Classic Specialized catalog?

US Stamps

Oct 1, 2020, 8 AM

2021 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog adds images, multiple feature articles

Community Comments

Headlines