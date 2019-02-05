Scott catalog cover designs revealed

Mar 4, 2019, 11 AM

By Jay Bigalke

Another catalog season is upon us. We continue the journey of the 151-year history of the Scott catalogs, with the 2020 volumes being the 176th edition of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue, and this year we introduce a new look for the covers of each volume.

Highlighted on the covers are single stamps from a stamp-issuing entity found in that volume. Each stamp is set with a light shadow on a white background with red and gray typography used for the text.

The cover of Vol. 1A shows the Australia $1 Trans-Australian Railway Travel Posters stamp (Scott 4654) issued in 2017. The cover of Vol. 1B shows the 1938 Bahamas 4¢ Sea Garden King George VI stamp (106). The 2020 Vols. 1A and 1B will be published in early April.

The Vol. 2A cover shows the 2017 China 6-yuan Dinosaurs souvenir sheet of one (Scott 4444a), and the cover of Vol. 2B features the France 1936 50-franc Monoplane Over Paris airmail stamp (C15). Vols. 2A and 2B will be published in May.

The cover of Vol. 3A shows the Germany 1952 10-pfennig Thurn and Taxis Postilion stamp (Scott 692) and the cover of Vol. 3B pictures Italy's 2014 70¢ David by Michelangelo stamp (3224). Vols. 3A and 3B will be published in June.

The cover of Vol. 4A shows the 2014 Japan 80-yen Mount Fuji with Cherry Blossoms stamp from a set of five stamps (Scott 3645b) and the cover of Vol. 4B shows the 1955 Monaco 50-franc USS Nautilus and Verne stamp (349). Vols. 4A and 4B will be published in July.

The two stamps shown for Vols. 5A and 5B appear to be battling each other. That was unintentional but a fun dynamic. The Vol. 5A cover shows the 1969 New Zealand 2½¢+1¢ Boys Playing Cricket stamp (Scott B77) and the Vol. 5B cover features the 1927 Portugal 2-centimo Goncalo Mendes da Maia stamp (422). Vols. 5A and 5B will be published in August.

For the Vol. 6A cover, Sweden’s 2016 50-kroner White-tailed Eagle stamp (Scott 2767) is shown. The cover of Vol. 6B features the 2016 Uruguay $20 Poster for 1915-16 Summer Festival and Carnival stamp (2543). Vols. 6A and 6B will be published in September.

The cover design for the 2020 Scott Specialized Catalog of United States Stamps and Covers highlights the iconic 1969 10¢ First Man on the Moon airmail stamp (Scott C76). The Scott U.S. Specialized catalog will go on sale in early October.

The U.S. 1969 6¢ Professional Baseball stamp (Scott 1381) is pictured on the cover of the 2020 Scott United States Pocket Stamp Catalogue that will be published in November.

The cover of the 2020 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 will be announced later this spring.

