Scott catalog image request yields three new scans for U.S. stamps

Sep 28, 2020, 8 AM

The 1928 United States 5¢ Aeronautics Conference stamp (Scott 650) with the “Prairie Dog” plate flaw. Image courtesy of Rick Pease.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

In the Philatelic Foreword column in the Sept. 21 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News, I wrote about images in the Scott catalog that need to be updated.

In the postage section of the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers, there were six items for which we still showed black-and-white images.

Now, thanks to collector Rick Pease, we have updated images of three stamps, including the “Prairie Dog” plate flaw on the 1928 Aeronautics Conference stamp (Scott 650).

His stamp is pictured nearby, and this image will appear in the 2022 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog.

A couple of other readers wrote suggesting I share a list of the items for which we needed images.

That list is shown below.

It is possible that the catalog might already show some of the images on the list in color, or might show a used example; in those cases, a better quality image is needed.

For space reasons, I have left off the list items for the Essays section. For anyone interested, I can send that list by email or mail.

Color scans can be sent to me via email at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to Linn’s Stamp News, Attn: Jay Bigalke, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Email first and I can provide the specifications we need for the scan.

