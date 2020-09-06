US Stamps
Scott catalog image request yields three new scans for U.S. stamps
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
In the Philatelic Foreword column in the Sept. 21 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News, I wrote about images in the Scott catalog that need to be updated.
In the postage section of the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers, there were six items for which we still showed black-and-white images.
Now, thanks to collector Rick Pease, we have updated images of three stamps, including the “Prairie Dog” plate flaw on the 1928 Aeronautics Conference stamp (Scott 650).
His stamp is pictured nearby, and this image will appear in the 2022 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog.
A couple of other readers wrote suggesting I share a list of the items for which we needed images.
That list is shown below.
It is possible that the catalog might already show some of the images on the list in color, or might show a used example; in those cases, a better quality image is needed.
For space reasons, I have left off the list items for the Essays section. For anyone interested, I can send that list by email or mail.
Color scans can be sent to me via email at jbigalke@amosmedia.com or write to Linn’s Stamp News, Attn: Jay Bigalke, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.
Email first and I can provide the specifications we need for the scan.
POSTMASTERS’ PROVISIONALS
6X1
POSTAGE
708 double transfer
708 broken frame line
712 double transfer
RF OVERPRINTS
CM1 type a
CM2 type b
CM4 type d
CM5 type e
CM8 type h
CM10 type j
CM11 type k
CM12 type l
LOCAL STAMPS
30L2
32L1
62L1
63L1
75L6
94L1
124L1
140L3
140L4
LOCAL HANDSTAMPED COVERS
Gay, Kinsley & Co.
Spence & Brown Express Post
REVENUES
R15c both double transfers
BEER STAMPS
REA159
REA160
REA161
CONSULAR SERVICE FEE
RK22
RK27
EMBOSSED REVENUE STAMPED PAPER
RM1
RM2 die 2
RM9
RM18
RM35
RM228
RM261a
RM261b
RM276a
RM293
RM305
RM501
RM575
SPECIMEN STAMPS
E1S Type D
J38S through J44S Type E
PR9S through PR16S Type A
R5S through R15S Type G and A
R23S through R68S Type H
POST OFFICE SEALS
LOX6
TEST STAMPS
TD69A
TD77
TD87A
CONFEDERATE POSTMASTERS’ PROVISIONALS
3XU5
11X4
13X1
18XU1-18XU14 circular control
95XU1
21XU6
104XU1
25XU1
34XU1 control B and C
132XU1
44X1
63X1
149XU1 and control
149XU2
76XU2
109XU2
HAWAII
32
PHILIPPINES
UX1
UX5
UX17
UX18
UX19
UY1
UZ4
UZ5
PUERTO RICO
UX3
RE1
RYUKYU ISLANDS
5XR1
5XR3
