Scott catalog numbers assigned to Garden Beauty, other recent U.S. stamps

The 10 Garden Beauty definitive stamps are among several recent United States issues to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (55¢) commemorative forever stamp honoring physicist Chien-Shiung Wu and the 10 Garden Beauty definitive stamps issued in a double-sided pane of 20. Also Scott official is the nondenominated (75¢) nonmachineable-surcharge rate definitive stamp picturing the Colorado hairstreak butterfly.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5557 (55c) Chien-Shiung Wu

5558 (55c) Garden Beauty – Pink Flowering Dogwood

5559 (55c) Garden Beauty – Orange and Yellow Tulip

5560 (55c) Garden Beauty – Allium

5561 (55c) Garden Beauty – Pink Moth Orchid with Mottled Petals

5562 (55c) Garden Beauty – Magenta Dahlia

5563 (55c) Garden Beauty – Yellow Moth Orchid with Pink Center

5564 (55c) Garden Beauty – Pink and White Sacred Lotus

5565 (55c) Garden Beauty – White Asiatic Lily

5566 (55c) Garden Beauty – Rose Pink and White Tulip

5567 (55c) Garden Beauty – Pink American Lotus

a. Block of 10, #5558-5567

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5558-5567

5568 (75c) Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the April 19 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

