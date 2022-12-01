Scott catalog numbers assigned to recent U.S., U.N. stamps

Feb 5, 2023, 1 PM

The United States nondenominated (24¢) School Bus stamp is among a handful of recent U.S. and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (24¢) School Bus stamp issued in panes of 20 and coil rolls of 100, the 40¢ Red Fox stamp issued in panes of 20 and coil rolls of 3,000 and 10,000, and the nondenominated (60¢) Chinese New Year stamp celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. Also Scott official is the imperforate variety of the Chinese New Year stamp from uncut press sheets without die cuts. Included in the U.N. listings are Scott numbers for stamps celebrating European spa town World Heritage sites.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2024 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5740 (24c) School Bus and School, serpentine die cut 11

5741 (24c) School Bus and School coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 horiz.

5742 40c Red Fox, serpentine die cut 11¼x11

5743 40c Red Fox coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 vert.

5744 (60c) Chinese New Year

a. Imperforate

United Nations – New York

1304 60c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

1305 $1.40 European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Montecatini Terme, Italy

1306 European Spa Town World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet

a. 44c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

b. 44c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Spa, Belgium

c. 44c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Baden-Baden, Germany

d. 60c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Montecatini Terme, Italy

e. 60c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Vichy, France

f. 60c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Baden bei Wien, Austria

g. Booklet pane of 4 #1306a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #1306b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #1306c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #1306d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #1306e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #1306f

1307 Guided Tours of United Nations Headquarters Sheet + 10 labels

a. $1.40 Tourists on elevated walkway above arch + label

b. $1.40 General Assembly chamber + label

c. $1.40 Tourists standing in lobby + label

d. $1.40 Tour guide touching tree branch + label

e. $1.40 Security Council chamber + label

f. $1.40 Tour guide standing in aisle, tourists seated in chamber + label

g. $1.40 Children and adults at tour information counter in lobby + label

h. $1.40 Tourists standing near circular pillars in lobby + label

i. $1.40 Tour guide and tourists in front of mural + label

j. $1.40 Tourists exiting doorway + label

1308 $4.50 Hands Reaching for Olive Branch

United Nations – Geneva

722 1.10fr European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Spa, Belgium

723 1.50fr European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Vichy, France

724 European Spa Town World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet

a. 30c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

b. 30c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Spa, Belgium

c. 30c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Baden-Baden, Germany

d. 50c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Montecatini Terme, Italy

e. 50c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Vichy, France

f. 50c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Baden bei Wien, Austria

g. Booklet pane of 4 #724a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #724b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #724c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #724d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #724e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #724f

725 3.80fr Peace Sign

United Nations – Vienna

700 €1 European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Baden-Baden, Germany

701 €1.80 European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Baden bei Wien, Austria

702 European Spa Town World Heritage Sites Souvenir Booklet

a. 35c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

b. 35c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Spa, Belgium

c. 35c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Baden-Baden, Germany

d. 40c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Montecatini Terme, Italy

e. 40c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Vichy, France

f. 40c European Spa Town World Heritage Sites – Baden bei Wien, Austria

g. Booklet pane of 4 #702a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #702b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #702c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #702d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #702e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #702f

703 €3.65 Peace Dove

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Feb. 20 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

