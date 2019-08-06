Scott catalog numbers assigned to Whitman, Winter Berries stamps

Nov 4, 2019, 11 AM

The Walt Whitman commemorative stamp is among a handful of recent United States and United Nations stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the Walt Whitman commemorative and the four Winter Berries stamps issued Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Okla. Also Scott official is the nondenominated (55¢) Purple Heart stamp, which features a purple frame in the design.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5414 (85c) Walt Whitman

5415 (55c) Winter Berries – Winterberry

5416 (55c) Winter Berries – Juniper Berry

5417 (55c) Winter Berries – Beautyberry

5418 (55c) Winter Berries – Soapberry

a. Block of 4, #5415-5418

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5415-5418

5419 (55c) Purple Heart and Ribbon with Frame

United Nations – New York

1216 $3 World Bee Day

1217 $1.30 Kofi Annan

1218 Pandas sheet of 3

a. $1.15 Qiqi

b. 2fr Qiqi and Diandian

c. €1.80 Diandian

1219 55c International Labor Organization – Workers, man digging

1220 55c International Labor Organization – Welder

1221 55c International Labor Organization – Picketers, worker with lunch box

1222 55c International Labor Organization – Delivery man

1223 55c International Labor Organization – Woman in wheelchair at computer

a. Horiz. strip of 5, #1219-1223

United Nations – Geneva

667 2.60fr World Bee Day

668 1fr International Labor Organization – Fisherman

669 1fr International Labor Organization – Garment workers

670 1fr International Labor Organization – Miner

671 1fr International Labor Organization – People on subway

672 1fr International Labor Organization – Woman carrying leaves

a. Horiz. strip of 5, #668-672

United Nations – Vienna

638 €2.70 World Bee Day

639 80c International Labor Organization – Orator

640 80c International Labor Organization – Emblem and Building

641 80c International Labor Organization – Keys

642 80c International Labor Organization – Nobel Medal

643 80c International Labor Organization – Hands with picket signs

a. Horiz. strip of 5, #639-643

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Nov. 18, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

