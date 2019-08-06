US Stamps
Scott catalog numbers assigned to Whitman, Winter Berries stamps
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. and U.N. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the Walt Whitman commemorative and the four Winter Berries stamps issued Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Okla. Also Scott official is the nondenominated (55¢) Purple Heart stamp, which features a purple frame in the design.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2021 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5414 (85c) Walt Whitman
5415 (55c) Winter Berries – Winterberry
5416 (55c) Winter Berries – Juniper Berry
5417 (55c) Winter Berries – Beautyberry
5418 (55c) Winter Berries – Soapberry
a. Block of 4, #5415-5418
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5415-5418
5419 (55c) Purple Heart and Ribbon with Frame
United Nations – New York
1216 $3 World Bee Day
1217 $1.30 Kofi Annan
1218 Pandas sheet of 3
a. $1.15 Qiqi
b. 2fr Qiqi and Diandian
c. €1.80 Diandian
1219 55c International Labor Organization – Workers, man digging
1220 55c International Labor Organization – Welder
1221 55c International Labor Organization – Picketers, worker with lunch box
1222 55c International Labor Organization – Delivery man
1223 55c International Labor Organization – Woman in wheelchair at computer
a. Horiz. strip of 5, #1219-1223
United Nations – Geneva
667 2.60fr World Bee Day
668 1fr International Labor Organization – Fisherman
669 1fr International Labor Organization – Garment workers
670 1fr International Labor Organization – Miner
671 1fr International Labor Organization – People on subway
672 1fr International Labor Organization – Woman carrying leaves
a. Horiz. strip of 5, #668-672
United Nations – Vienna
638 €2.70 World Bee Day
639 80c International Labor Organization – Orator
640 80c International Labor Organization – Emblem and Building
641 80c International Labor Organization – Keys
642 80c International Labor Organization – Nobel Medal
643 80c International Labor Organization – Hands with picket signs
a. Horiz. strip of 5, #639-643
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Nov. 18, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
