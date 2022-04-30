Scott catalog numbers for Shel Silverstein, other recent U.S. stamps

Jun 4, 2022, 10 AM

Scott catalog numbers have been assigned to recently issued United States stamps, including the nondenominated (58¢) commemorative honoring children’s author Shel Silverstein.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Leading off this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (58¢) Shel Silverstein stamp issued April 8 and the quartet of nondenominated (10¢) Flags on Barns presorted standard definitive coil stamps that debuted April 14. Also Scott official are the five nondenominated (58¢) commemorative stamps picturing paintings by George Morrison and the nondenominated (58¢) Eugenie Clark stamp.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2023 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5683 (58c) Shel Silverstein

a. Imperforate

5684 (10c) Flags on Barns – Flag on Red Barn Near Well

5685 (10c) Flags on Barns – Flag on White Barn in Winter

5686 (10c) Flags on Barns – Flag on White Barn wit Gambrel Roof

5687 (10c) Flags on Barns – Flag on Barn Near Windmill

a. Horiz. coil strip of 4 #5684-5687

5688 (58c) Paintings by George Morrison – Sun and River

a. Imperforate

5689 (58c) Paintings by George Morrison – Phenomena Against the Crimson: Lake Superior Landscape

a. Imperforate

5690 (58c) Paintings by George Morrison – Lake Superior Landscape

a. Imperforate

5691 (58c) Paintings by George Morrison – Spirit Path, New Day Red Rock Variation: Lake Superior Landscape

a. Imperforate

5692 (58c) Paintings by George Morrison – Untitled

a. Imperforate

b. Vert. strip of 5, #5688-5692

c. Imperforate vert. strip of 5, #5688-5692

5693 (58c) Eugenie Clark

a. Imperforate

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the June 20 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter