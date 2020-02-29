Scott catalog numbers for Wild Orchids, Arnold Palmer stamps

Apr 4, 2020, 9 AM

The Scott editors recently assigned catalog numbers to the 10 Wild Orchids stamps that were issued Feb. 21 in double-sided pane and coil roll formats.

Scott Catalog News

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the 10 Wild Orchids stamps that were issued Feb. 21 in double-sided panes of 20 and rolls of 3,000 and 10,000 coil stamps. Also Scott official are the Let's Celebrate stamp issued Feb. 14 at the Aripex stamp show in Mesa, Ariz., and the commemorative forever stamp issued March 4 in honor of legendary golfer Arnold Palmer.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5434 (55c) Celebrate

5435 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Platanthera grandiflora, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5436 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Cyrtopodium polyphyllum, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5437 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Calopogon tuberosus, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5438 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Spiranthes odorata, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5439 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Triphora trianthophorus (two flowers), serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5440 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Cypripedium californicum, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5441 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Hexalectris spicata, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5442 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Cypripedium reginae, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5443 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Platanthera leucophaea, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

5444 (55c) Wild Orchids coil stamp, Triphora trianthophorus (one flower), serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.

a. Horiz. strip of 10, #5435-5444

5445 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Triphora trianthophorus (two flowers), serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

5446 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Cypripedium californiacum, serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

5447 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Hexalectris spicata, serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

5448 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Cypripedium reginae, serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

5449 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Spiranthes odorata, serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

5450 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Platanthera leucophaea, serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

5451 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Triphora trianthophorus (one flower), serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

5452 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Platanthera grandiflora, serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

5453 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Cyrtopodium polyphyllum, serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

5454 (55c) Wild Orchids booklet stamp, Calopogon tuberosus, serpentine die cut 10¾x11 on 2 or 3 sides

a. Block of 10, #5445-5454

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5445-5454

5455 (55c) Arnold Palmer

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the April 20 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

