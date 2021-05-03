Scott catalogs among Vancouver’s favorite library books: Linn’s Buzz

May 3, 2021, 9 PM

The Scott Standard Postage Catalogue landed in the top most checked out non-fiction books at the Vancouver Public Library, pointing to a strong contingent of stamp collectors in that city.

By Colin Sallee

1. Vancouver loves the Scott catalogs

Earlier this week, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation released a list of the top 10 most checked out non-fiction books at the Vancouver Public Library.

We at Linn's Stamp News are honored to report that the Scott catalogs cracked the list.

The Scott Standard Postage and Stamp Catalogue, which lists and values hundreds of thousands of stamps from all over the world, was No. 5 on the list, the CBC reports, with most readers hailing from the West Side of the city.

“But who would have guessed that Vancouverites are such avid stamp collectors?” the CBC asked.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not, Native People of the North, and Quiet: The Power of Introverts filled the top three spots.

Read the full list of Vancouver's most checked out non-fiction books and then buy a Scott catalog of your own.

2. Indiana statehood stamp

The Indiana Statehood forever stamp, which honors the state's 200th anniversary, will be issued June 7 in Indianapolis.

Get all the details on the first-day ceremony.

3. Personal references

“It may not take long for a new stamp collector to become discouraged both with stamp-collecting terminology (often a language all its own) and stamps that are difficult to identify. Let’s face it: It isn’t always easy for longtime collectors, either.”

Janet Klug provides advice on how to create a personalized reference manual in her latest Stamp Collecting Basics column.

5. Hot topics

