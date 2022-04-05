Scott digital U.S. Specialized catalog updated with 2023 Vol. 1 values

May 3, 2022, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The digital subscription files for the postage section of the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers were updated in April to reflect value changes and editorial updates made in Vol. 1 of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue.

The new Scott Digital Catalogue Subscription launched in March and can be found online.

Another highlight of the digital version of the Scott U.S. Specialized catalog is that new issues are being added each month for the months where updates are needed.

Subscribers will always have access to the latest information. The next round of major updates for the Scott U.S. Specialized catalog is planned for early October.

