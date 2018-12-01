Scott National album pages for 1964-2014 U.S. used singles now available

Nov 26, 2019, 1 PM

Scott National series album pages for United States used singles are available for stamps issued from 1964 through 2014. Shown is the album page for the 2013 Modern Art in America stamps.

From The Scott Editors by Jay Bigalke

For collectors of used stamps of the United States, the Scott National series of album pages has been updated with pages now available for stamps issued from 1964 through 2014.

The album pages show spaces for single stamps and also include minor letter varieties. And the pages fit perfectly in the sturdy Scott Specialty binder, which is sold separately.

Album pages for used stamps of 2015 through 2019 will debut early in 2020. We plan to continue this series with a new supplement each year.

For additional information visit the Amos Advantage website or call 800-572-6885.

