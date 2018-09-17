Scott National used U.S. singles album pages complete from 1964-2019

Jan 6, 2020, 8 AM

The Scott United States National Used Singles album, parts 1 through 8, includes spaces for single stamps from se-tenant (attached) issues. The eight parts span the years 1964 through 2019 and include more than 5,200 spaces for stamps. The page for the 20

From the Scott Editors by Jay Bigalke

The set of stamp album pages for used singles, part of the Scott National line, is the most complete and comprehensive United States album series available. The concept for the album started just over a year ago, and I am thrilled with the response that it has received.

What sets these album pages apart from those for mint stamps is that they provide a separate framed box for each stamp of a se-tenant issue (in other words, an issue of two or more attached stamps). The first se-tenant U.S. stamp issue was the Christmas stamps of 1964 (Scott 1254-1257), and that is why the album pages start with that year.

So far, the album consists of eight parts with a total of 372 album pages and spaces for more than 5,200 stamps issued from 1964 through 2019 from the postage section of the Scott catalog. Supplements will be created starting with stamps issued in 2020.

Spaces are provided for some minor-letter varieties that may not be included in the regular National album.

Also, all of the stamps in a series, such as the Great Americans series and the Transportation series, are grouped together on one or more pages.

The album pages can be housed in Scott Specialty Series binders and slipcases.

For additional information, visit the Amos Advantage website or call Amos Media at 800-572-6885.

